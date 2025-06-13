Spoiler Alert: This article may contain major spoilers from Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Ginny & Georgia recently premiered its third season on Netflix. The series is led by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey. The storyline revolves around the mother-daughter duo and all that happens around them. Season 3 begins right from where season 2 left off, with Georgia being arrested for the alleged murder of Tom. This season focuses on her murder trial and how she, her kids, her husband, and others deal with it.

The show is getting a lot of applause and appreciation for discussing mental health issues while dealing with other characters’ problems. However, there was one character that I felt didn’t get justice and was treated quite brutally in season 3. That was Maxine Baker, the twin of Marcus (Felix Mallard), played by Sara Waisglass, who reprised her role as Max in the latest season. Scroll ahead to find out why I find her character has been wronged in season 3.

Why Was Max Treated Like An ‘Overdramatic Burden’ When She Was Clearly Asking For Help?

Since the first season of Ginny & Georgia, Max (Sara Waisglass) has been shown as someone bubbly, bright, and chirpy all the time. She knows how to be in the spotlight, be it through her drama on stage or by leading a friend group in school. However, in season 2, we first realized that Max also feels things, and it can sometimes be difficult for the others to deal with it. She even gets into a showdown with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) in season 2, where Ginny screams at her, saying, “Not everything is about you,” and we understand that Maxine can turn any event revolving around her.

But that doesn’t mean she is not a good friend, doesn’t think about others, or doesn’t have her own battles to fight. Everyone doesn’t work in the same way. In season 3, while Ginny’s mom, Georgia, was going through the murder trial, she tried her best to be there for her and her other friends. She even extended her support to her brother Marcus, who suffers from depression. But what did she get in return? Only betrayal from her friends, neglect from her brother?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relatable Memes l Comedy I Pop Culture | News | Tv/Movie Clips (@insta.single)

Yes, it’s valid that Ginny was going through a lot, but that didn’t stop her from having fun with Abby and Norah. They all spent time together, while they left Max out of it. Even Max’s mother seemed more concerned about her depressed son than her daughter, and can often be heard saying in the series, “Things come easy to you” – this doesn’t justify the way her mother acted. She was the one who told her mother about Marcus’s alcohol addiction and that he needs to go to rehab, as he needs help. But what she got in return was Marcus’s misbehavior.

In fact, by the end of the series, when Max confronts Ginny about how distant she felt throughout the time, Ginny responds with a comment that she and Max have probably grown apart, and that’s okay. While maybe Ginny is right from her point of view, I felt really bad for Max. And I couldn’t understand why Max received such cold and icy behavior from everyone. Will this affect her mental health even more, leaving her in a darker spiral in season 4?

everyone needs to apologize to max as soon as i press play on season 4 i’m so serious #ginnyandgeorgia pic.twitter.com/UHKQw8shID — a (@fearfiona) June 6, 2025

What Does Sara Waisglass Think About How Her Character Will Take Shape In Ginny & Georgia Season 4?

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Sara Waisglass talked about her thoughts regarding her character. Sharing how scary it can get for Max because of the treatment she received from everyone, she said, “For Max, I am worried, because I do think that after all of this bending over backwards trying to please people, trying to be there for people and just being constantly rejected, especially that painful, painful scene in episode 10, I really do think she’s going to start turning inwards in a bad way and just be like, ‘What am I doing wrong? Why am I too much? Everyone says I make everything about me. What is wrong with me?’ So I worry for that because I do think that that would be a new layer of Max that we haven’t really seen, but only time will tell.”

#ginnyandgeorgia Max’s feelings are never taken into consideration, there she is considered dramatic and maybe she is but she is also sensitive and needs to be welcomed. I hope that in the next season she will be “seen”. I love Marcus madly, love for the Baker brothers 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fHZqhfD3rD — Ellix___✨ (@Ellix___) June 6, 2025

