The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bridget and Finn admiring Liam’s resilience after all he’s endured. He was confirmed to have survived the wound after Grace operated on him. Bill and Liam then had a touching father and son chat that led to them letting go of the differences.

But the drama is still churning with Bill about to take a big step that will not go down well with many people back at Forrester Creations. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Bill whisking an unconscious Liam away from the hospital. By the time Liam survived the bullet wound, Bill already knew that his son was also dealing with a brain tumor. In her emotions and sorrow, Hope blurted out the truth in front of everyone including present.

This included Bill, Taylor, Ridge and Brooke. Meanwhile, Grace told Bill that there’s an experimental procedure that is risky and expensive but can save Liam’s life from the terminal illness. It was also not legal and had to be kept a secret but Bill was down for it. Anything to save the life of his dear son.

Liam also agreed to take the risk because he wanted to live and be there for his daughters. After the procedure was completed, Grace told Bill it was a success, that the tumor was removed and Liam was now recovering.

But was it the truth? Is Grace hiding something? Was the money not for the procedure but for something she needed to do? Regardless, Bill is happy to see that his son is safe and healed from not just the bullet lodged by Luna but also the tumor. And he is now also taking him away from the hospital.

Liam is unconscious but that doesn’t stop his father from whisking him off. Away. How will the others react to this? Finn and Bridget are suspicious to see how Bill asked for Liam’s release despite knowing about the illness. To add to it, Grace signed on the release. Will they question her about it?

Will they find out about the experimental procedure that Grace performed on Liam? Is Grace going to come clear or keep the truth under wraps? Is the one million amount valid or is this to save her own skin from something else? Did she actually get rid of Liam’s tumor so quickly? Or is this a hoax?

And lastly, how will Steffy and Hope react when they find out? Finn is going to inform his wife about what happened at the hospital, after all. Stay tuned.

