The first few The Bold and the Beautiful episodes of the week already witnessed a lot of drama, with Steffy finding out about Luna being Finn’s daughter and Remy coming face to face with Luna at the Spencer Estate. But there’s still much more to go in the remaining episodes as the Los Angeles residents go about their lives.

From hopeful excitement to relaunches, fans have plenty to look forward to during the February 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. When they tune into CBS to watch what happens next on the hit daytime drama, here’s what they can expect to see on their television screens when it airs.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: February 27, 2025

The episode features Ridge being excited to regain his company. He might have had a hard time recently with the twists and turns in his life, but that has not stopped him from being excited and hopeful about what’s to come in the future. He is pretty optimistic about getting Forrest Creations back.

Steffy already has a plan to make it happen. She even recruited Daphne to work against Hope and Carter, but it is yet to be seen if her plan works. Will he have to adapt to the changing situation and rising suspicions? Will they be able to reclaim Forrester Creations? Or will Ridge’s excitement, hope, and optimism eventually be drowned by recurring failures?

How long will his happiness last? And will some new drama take birth to make things even more complicated? What’s in store for Forrester, its employees, and those vying to take it back and bring it under its rightful authority? The future The Bold and the Beautiful episodes will witness what really happens.

Meanwhile, Ridge’s excitement isn’t the only thing related to Forrester, as the company is all set to launch its new fragrance line. Will this new launch go smoothly, or will some new drama take precedence over what has taken a lot of hard work to bring to the customers? Will Daphne successfully manipulate Carter to do what she wants, or will Hope crack her plans?

Lastly, Steffy already has a lot on her plate as she comes to terms with the fact that her husband Finn is the father of Luna, the girl who kept her in a cage and had plans to kill her. This revelation has also brought to light that Steffy is technically Luna’s stepmother. How will she deal with this as her world turns upside down? Will Steffy and Finn make it through this mess? To learn the answers, watch The Bold and the Beautiful!

