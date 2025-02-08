The Bold and the Beautiful has been actively producing many surprising moments and twists in the last couple of months. The most recent one was the truth about Luna’s parentage and that Finn is her father. This has left the fans reeling and wondering what it would mean for him ahead.

From emotional turmoils and questions to realizations and blooming love, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold & the Beautiful.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 10, 2025

In the first episode of the week, Finn struggles with emotional turmoil as he tries to deal with the truth of him being Luna’s father while also deciding how to tell his wife, Steffy, this truth. Meanwhile, Brooke has a plea for Ridge, but will he listen as he and Taylor keep sharing special moments together?

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Up next, Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor discuss the Luna debacle. They praise Finn for how he saved Steffy from Luna and that they are happy she is locked and away from them. They are totally unaware that Luna is not only freely roaming out and about but that Finn just found out he is her father. How will the truth change their dynamics with what’s to come in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Poppy begs Finn not to tell Steffy that Luna is his daughter. She is scared of what will happen when she finds out, considering Luna tried to kill Steffy not too long ago. Meanwhile, Luna has something to say to her mother, Poppy. What could it be about and how will she respond? Will Bill help her with whatever she has up her sleeve this time around?

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Carter finally realizes that Daphne has more than just pitching her perfume in mind. Did her seduction work on him, or is he suspicious of her motives? On the other hand, Brooke overhears some of the conversation between Daphne and Steffy. Will she decipher their plan of taking over Forrester Creations, or will she be unable to figure out what cards they are playing?

Friday, February 14, 2025

The last day of the working week is Valentine’s Day, and while there is plenty of romance courtesy of Will and Electra, there is also plenty of drama, thanks to the boardroom. Is their romance going to trump the issues, or will the special day turn out to be a waste? Lastly, will Ivy and Electra’s jewelry line launch at Forrester Creations run successfully, or will chaos reign in The Bold and the Beautiful?

