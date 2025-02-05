The daytime drama, The Bold and the Beautiful, is known for its shocking twists, dramatic fights, and sizzling romances. Now, a recent episode has involved Finn in the mix leaving the viewers quite shocked.

Tanner Novlan, who plays the character Finn Finnegan, has now spoken up about the shocking twist and parentage reveal. Here’s what the actor who has been a part of the show since 2020, revealed about this new storyline.

Tanner Novlan Addresses Shocking Reveal Of Luna’s Parentage On The Bold & The Beautiful

During a conversation with US Weekly, Tanner spoke about the plot twist and shared his own thoughts on it. For the unversed, it was revealed that Finn is Luna’s dad. He was intimate with Poppy years ago and is thus the father of Luna. What makes things worse is that Poppy is Finn’s aunt which is why he thought Luna was his cousin, but it turns out she is his daughter.

To make things clear, Poppy is the sister of Finn’s adoptive mother so there is no blood relation between them but they were still aunt and nephew, thus making things icky for many fans. The audience has wondered about Luna and her parentage since the moment she arrived in Los Angeles in 2023.

Tanner said, “This is definitely messy. What’s so great about Finn is he is an original character, so anytime I get to see the writers go deeper into his past, and navigate where Finn really came from, is always interesting to me” and added that “this was a shocking and exciting twist, for sure.”

He continued that he was surprised when he found out that this was the direction the writers were planning to go into. “We get to kind of fantasize about where he was at in his life at that time. I understand Finn even more now, learning that this is in his past,” he expressed about the role he plays.

Tanner stated that Finn “had a pretty troubled childhood” and “there’s a lot of trauma to unpack” when it comes to his past. “He is one to try and do better than what his circumstances were” which is exactly why “he feels a real responsibility” towards Luna, knowing that he is actually his daughter. “I think he was young” and is “really embarrassed by it,” the actor mused.

He further stated, “It’s something that happened when he was young, and he knows it’s wrong and was wrong, and now it’s reared its head years later in the worst way, I think that’s the trauma of it for him.” Tanner pointed out it was hard for Finn to see a past mistake come back to haunt his life now.

The soap star felt that the character would now want to really fix things and help Luna overcome the trauma she faced as a child. “He’s prone to giving people second chances” but Tanner is not sure how Finn would navigate it while keeping his wife Steffy as well as kids safe from all sorts of trouble.

