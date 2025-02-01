Los Angeles always brims with energy, life, and plenty of drama. That also seems to be the case for the Forresters, Logans, and the other families of The Bold and the Beautiful. The soap opera has been dabbling with a lot of rivalries, romances, and surprising moments where the truth is revealed.

From plans in actions and doubts about returns to emotional turmoils and uninvited visits, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the daytime drama series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on the Bold & the Beautiful and its characters as it airs five days a week on CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 3, 2025

When Poppy learns that Luna is missing from jail, she freaks out in horror. What will she do now that she knows the manipulator is not behind bars anymore? On the other hand, Finn tries to control his emotions. Is it about the shocking parentage truth he just found out or something entirely else?

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Up next, Daphne attempts to seduce Carter as per the plan formulated by her and Steffy against him and Hope. Will she succeed in making him fall for her or will he find out something is fishy? Will Hope be the one to bust the plan of revenge or will Steffy be successful in what she truly wanted?

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Hope has been skeptical about Steffy’s return to Forrester Creations. The two have always had a rivalry going on and she doesn’t understand how or why the latter chose to come back. Her doubts take precedence over all else as she tries to figure out what is going on. Meanwhile, Daphne gets acquainted with Zende. How will this meeting go and will it change things?

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Electra questions Will about his first impressions of Luna. Will she find the answers she was looking for or will the conversation fizzle out and change to a different subject? On the other hand, Finn tries to hold his family together. He might have been shocked to find a revelation, but he will not let anything affect his wife Steffy or his beautiful family with her.

Friday, February 7, 2025

The last day of the week sees Brooke surprising Ridge with a visit. How will he react to it? Will it change things between them or will his romance with Taylor continue to be an obstacle? Will Brooke still force her way or finally relent and let the tussle go? Watch the episodes to find out more about it.

