Over the last couple of decades, The Bold & the Beautiful has witnessed fashion, friendships, businesses, family, and a lot of drama. But the show is still going stronger than ever. Based in Los Angeles, it revolves around many characters, but mainly the rivalry of the Forrester and the Logan families.

From confrontations and plans in action to apologies and the search for truth, the audience has much to look forward to this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming seven days on The Bold & the Beautiful.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 13, 2025

Steffy plans to take over Forrester, and she puts it into action by asking Carter, Hope, and Brooke for a job. Will the three agree to it or doubt her intentions? How will Steffy ensure her success? On the other hand, Poppy’s parenting skills are questioned as she fights with Li. Lastly, Luna has an apology to make to Bill. Will he listen and opt to forgive her?

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Li’s cryptic behavior in The Bold & the Beautiful and desire to get to the heart of the matter has only escalated. Meanwhile, Bill asks Luna to share how she killed Tom and Hollis. Will she relent and give him the details he is looking for, or will she find a way out? How will Bill force Luna to tell the truth? Will he succeed?

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Brooke has a feeling that Steffy coming back to Forrester Creations will lead to Ridge returning to her. Will this make her regret a decision further down the line? Luna has been kept in hiding, but when she listens to a conversation between Will and Bill, she is instantly intrigued by the former. What will this lead to, and does it signal an incoming storm in The Bold & the Beautiful?

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Steffy has a secret weapon named Daphne, and she introduces her to Ridge. Will her plans against Hope and Carter work out or fall flat? Li was waiting for some ammunition against Poppy, and now that she has it, things are about to get intense. When Li decides to confront her, how will Poppy react? Will this change their dynamic in a good or a bad way?

Friday, January 17, 2025

The last day of the week features a face-off between Brooke and Taylor in The Bold & the Beautiful, but will their complicated dynamic worsen? Especially due to the common factor named Ridge? Will their confrontation lead to a disaster, or will they be able to resolve the bitterness? Stay tuned to the show to find out more.

