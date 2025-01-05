The much awaited new year is here, bringing along a fresh slate of days and lots of action on the soap opera front. From romance, secrets, plans, and intense moments to betrayals and some business decisions, fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have a lot in store from their favorite characters.

The soap opera has been a popular name for years and years. Based in Los Angeles, the show promises a lot of drama and entertainment for their avid and passionate fans. Here’s what storylines and updates the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful by CBS.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 6, 2025

On the first day of the next week, Bill faces Electra and attempts to hide Luna who he freed for something he wanted in return. On the other hand, Brooke and Ridge face betrayal. Who is the one who stabbed them in the back? And how will they react once they find out the truth about it/

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

On Tuesday, Fanny Greyson has a pitch to make and it’s her fragrance line that she is hopeful about. When she keeps the facts in front of Hope and Carter, how will they respond? Meanwhile, “Daphne Rose makes a bid for her line at Forrester Creations,” How will her plan fare alongside the other mess? Steffy has a plan to take Forrester from Hope and Carter but will she succeed? Will her husband Finn be involved in her masterplan?

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

When “Brooke gives the green light to the new fragrance line,” Hope and Carter are left quite overjoyed. How will the couple celebrate this joyous news amidst their new and blooming romance? Meanwhile, “Taylor and Ridge share a fiery kiss.” How far will things go for the lovebirds?

Thursday, January 9, 2025

On Thursday, Ridge gifts Taylor a gown he himself designed and leads to a “night of romance and passion.” Will they regret it later or will this only fuel their love story forward? How will the clothes react to it? On the other hand, “Hope comforts Brooke and urges her to stay CEO of the new company.” Will she be able to convince her or will her efforts go in vain when Brooke decides otherwise? How will this change things at Forrester Creations?

Friday, January 10, 2025

The last day of the week is well and fully focused on Ridge and Taylor. The day can only get better for them as “passionate surprises await” the two. Will their equation change the dynamic of their family? Will their sparks last or will all the passion wilt under all the looming issues and problems?

