After the murder of Cyrus Renault and the reveal of Gio being Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, Port Charles has a lot more drama lined up for the fans. General Hospital has been a fan-favorite show but some of the storylines, especially deaths like Dex Heller and Sam McCall did not go down well.

Apart from character deaths, the soap opera also saw some exits but the writers are adamant about providing plenty of entertainment, shocking arcs and interesting drama. Here’s what fans can expect from the February 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to watch it on ABC.

General Hospital Spoilers: February 27, 2025

The episode features lulu becoming suspicious but could it be about Brook Lynn, Dante and their past? Especially the fact that Gio is their son? Will she find out the truth and spill it in front of everyone regardless of how it could impact everyone? Up next, Trina confides in Stella. Is she trying to be open about her feelings for Kai and the potential future she sees with him?

When Sonny receives a warning, who is behind it? What will the mob boss do in response to it? Up next, Carly is left shaken. She already has a lot on her plate with her son Michael recently receiving major burns in a fire, her daughter in law Willow’s secret affair with her former boyfriend Drew, her own romance with Brennan and her daughter Josslyn’s recent turmoil.

To add to it, Jason was recently arrested for the murder of Cyrus. But what she doesn’t know is that Josslyn was behind it. What new troubles have shaken her up now? Meanwhile, Dante decides to counsel Chase. Is he advising her about the latter’s marriage with Brook Lynn? Chase recently suggested they could have a baby by making his brother a sperm donor.

Brook Lynn is already going through an emotionally tough time with her recent confession about having given birth to a baby boy who she had to give up for adoption. Will Dante be able to give Chase the advice he needs to calm down? The two are also unaware about how bad things are about to get between them when Gio’s parentage becomes public information.

On the other hand, Sidwell meets Lucy. Brook Lynn receives some advice from her mother Lois. Will the mother and daughter be able to figure a way out of this mess? Lastly, Martin chats with Tracy. Will they manage to have a productive chat? Or is something else on their radar for this meeting?

