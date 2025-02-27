As spring inches closer, many of us are finding ourselves glued to our screens, captivated by a slew of thrilling TV series that keep the darker evenings alive with suspense.

From Robert De Niro’s latest political drama to an intense miniseries that still has audiences buzzing years after its release, Netflix is serving up a feast for thriller fans. But with so much to choose from, deciding what to watch next can be a challenge. That’s where a little help can come in handy.

The Thriller That’s Still Holding the Audience Captive

Take ’Clickbait,’ for instance, a gripping eight-episode miniseries that originally dropped four years ago but has maintained a steady buzz.

This show has viewers on the edge of their seats, with fans binge-watching it in a single sitting. The plot kicks off with Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier), a seemingly perfect father, who vanishes without a trace.

The twist? He appears in a viral video holding a sign threatening that he will die if it hits five million views. His family, including his wife Pia (Zoe Kazan), his sister Sophie (Betty Gabriel), and their two kids, scramble to unravel the mystery as shocking secrets about their own lives surface.

Clickbait’s Biggest WTF Moments — MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD: pic.twitter.com/BPWRMr44qV — Netflix (@netflix) September 5, 2021

Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Thriller

Clickbait’s intrigue doesn’t just live on screen, as social media is buzzing with fans who can’t get enough of it.

“I just finished Clickbait on Netflix in one sitting. I don’t think I’ve ever watched something where I sincerely believed everyone was [a suspect] at one point…” one wrote.

i just finished clickbait on netflix in one sitting. i don’t think i’ve ever watched something where i sincerely believed everyone was the killer at one point. and i was still wrong pic.twitter.com/N8ZN1EfW1C — no (@zedonarrival) September 6, 2021

A second wrote, “Clickbait on Netflix was a 10/10,” while a third chipped, “This is probably the best Netflix series in recent memory. I had to binge watch cause every episode is so good! No filler episodes. I swear this won’t disappoint.”

Clickbait on Netflix was a 10/10 — mich ◕ ◡ ◕ (@mochimich_) September 24, 2021

Critical Reviews vs Fan Reactions

Despite mixed critical reviews, Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 59% from critics and 63% from audiences, but fans seem to disagree. One raving viewer, fresh off a binge session, described it as the “epitome of a perfect thriller” and couldn’t help but stay up all night to finish it.

“I was on the edge of my seat the whole time,” they said. “Pulled an all-nighter to binge the whole season in one sitting… This is the epitome of perfect thriller, in my opinion.”

A second agreed, “This is one of the best Netflix series in recent years. It has a cleverly constructed plot that will keep you guessing right to the end.”

A third, condemning the poor scores, agreed, adding, “Zoe Kazan is absolutely phenomenal… [The show] did a great job in keeping you hooked, there are no episodes that are ‘slow,’… absolutely worth the watch.”

For anyone looking for a binge-worthy series that keeps you guessing, Clickbait might just be the thriller you’ve been waiting for. Ready to dive in? It’s streaming now on Netflix.

