Netflix subscribers are up in arms after the streaming giant pulled the plug on ‘Territory,’ an Australian neo-Western hailed as the country’s answer to ‘Yellowstone.’

According to the latest reports, the series won’t be returning for a second season despite being a breakout hit, topping Netflix’s charts in 74 countries and even ranking as the No. 1 show globally for four days.

Territory: A High-Stakes Drama Set in the Outback

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Northern Territory and South Australia, Territory followed the gripping power struggle over the world’s largest cattle station after its heir’s sudden death. With billions at stake, rival ranchers and local criminals schemed for control, creating a high-stakes drama that kept audiences hooked.

The series, directed by Wolf Creek filmmaker Greg McLean, featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Fringe star Anna Torv, Wonderland actor Michael Dorman, and Robert Taylor from Longmire.

Critical Acclaim and Strong Reviews

Despite its critical acclaim, earning an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and praise from reviewers who lauded its unpredictable storytelling, Netflix confirmed that a second season is not in the cards.

Anthony Morris of ScreenHub commented, “The sense that there’s a surprise around every corner helps Territory come across as more than just another scheming family saga.”

Meanwhile, Michael Clark from the Epoch Times thought the show wrapped up well, “If the show has truly ended, I’m walking away satisfied. Closure is provided, although some could interpret the ending as a cliffhanger. Either way, a 2nd season could successfully continue the saga if handled with the same level of care and forethought.”

In a statement, Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand, Que Min Luu, expressed gratitude for the show’s success but made it clear that the journey ends here.

“We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world. Although we won’t be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future,” he said.

Fan Outrage After the Series Cancellation

Fans took to social media to vent their disappointment, questioning Netflix’s decision to axe a well-received series while keeping others they deemed less worthy.

“TERRITORY is on Netflix and it’s a 10/10 series,” one commented while another complained, “It’s truly a great show. I can’t help but express my greatest disappointment.”

Another added, “Why on earth have you cancelled ‘Territory’? You show so much s— yet cancel really good shows. What’s the point in airing them in the first place.”

For those who missed out, Territory is still available to stream on Netflix, allowing new audiences to experience the show that left so many viewers wanting more.

