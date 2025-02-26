Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi enjoy massive buzz with their Netflix romantic action comedy Dhoom Dhaam. It scored a smashing debut week, ranking third among Global Top 10 non-English movies. And the spree of success continues as it has witnessed an impressive jump in viewership in Week 2. Scroll below for our detailed OTT verdict.

Climbs up the ladder!

Dhoom Dhaam had registered 4.1 million views on Netflix in its debut week. Rishab Seth’s directorial is enjoying fantastic word-of-mouth, which has led to an impressive 41% improvement in viewership this week. Between the period of February 17-23, 2025, it has garnered 5.8 million views.

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer ranked at the #2 spot among the Global top 10 non-English films this week. It also remained the first choice of the audience in as many as nine countries.

The overall viewership of Dhoom Dhaam after its two-week run comes to 9.9 million. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 4.1 million

Week 2: 5.8 million

Total: 9.9 million

Dhoom Dhaam vs Most Viewed Indian Films on Netflix in 2025

The romantic comedy has surpassed the viewership of every single Indian film on Netflix in 2025. That includes Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster Pushpa 2.

Here’s a list of the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2025:

Dhoom Dhaam: 9.9 million Pushpa 2: The Rule: 9.8 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 5.6 million Daaku Maharaaj: 2.4 million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 million Rifle Club: 1.9 million Lucky Bhaskar: 1 million Jigra: 900K

Dhoom Dhaam beating Pushpa 2 to conquer the throne is unreal, isn’t it? It is now to be seen how well the Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi’s film holds itself in the third week.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

