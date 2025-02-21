Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj recently debuted on Netflix after its theatrical run, and two rumors about the film have already surfaced, both involving Urvashi Rautela. The first rumor concerns her remuneration.

According to ET Now, she charged INR 1 crore per minute for her performance, totaling INR 3 crores for her three-minute appearance. Despite her previous films not performing well at the box office, her strong social media presence continues to make her a sought-after name. However, this also has drawbacks, as she frequently faces heavy online trolling.

The second rumor suggested that Urvashi Rautela was removed from the streaming version of Daaku Maharaaj. However, this claim lacked any solid basis. The speculation gained traction after a Netflix promotional poster did not feature her. However, it was soon confirmed that she was part of the film, and Netflix’s ‘Watch Now’ poster later included her.

Daaku Maharaaj is directed by Bobby Kolli. The script was a collaborative effort between the director and four other writers: K. Chakravarthy Reddy, Bhanu-Nandu, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Urvashi Rautela, Ravi Kishan, Payal Rajput, Makrand Deshpande, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Krishna Murali Posani, Keshav Deepak, and others.

The cinematography is handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan, with music composed by Thaman S and editing by Niranjan Devaramane. It is produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainment, and Srikara Studios. The OTT release includes the original Telugu and dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil, with 2 hours and 30 minutes runtime.

