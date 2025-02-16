Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and music composer Thaman S share a strong professional bond. Their collaboration in Akhanda was significant, with Thaman’s music playing a crucial role in the movie’s success. As a mark of admiration, Balakrishna once referred to Thaman as “Nandamuri Thaman” on a public stage, giving him an endearing title. Their partnership has since continued across multiple films, strengthening their creative relationship.

Following Akhanda, their collaboration extended to Veera Simha Reddy, which gained immense popularity. Its background score is still widely used on social media. Their next project, Bhagavanth Kesari, also made a significant impact, particularly for its powerful score. Thaman’s music has consistently complemented Balakrishna’s on-screen presence, making their association a celebrated one.

The duo recently collaborated on Daaku Maharaaj. Thaman will work with Nandamuri Balakrishna again on the upcoming project Akhanda 2, continuing their strong creative partnership. To express his appreciation for Thaman’s contributions, Nandamuri Balakrishna recently gifted him a luxury car as a token of gratitude.

According to Gulte, the car gifted by Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Porsche Cayenne. The base model costs INR 1.5 crore, while the top-end variant costs around INR 2 crore. The vehicle, which features an automatic transmission, boasts a top speed of 284 kilometers per hour, making it a high-performance addition to Thaman’s collection.

