Last year, Basil Joseph was one of the most successful actors in the Malayalam film industry in terms of theatrical hits. He played prominent roles in several well-received films, including Sookshmadarshini, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, and Nunakkuzhi. However, his first release this year, Pravinkoodu Shappu, was a major box office failure despite generating strong pre-release hype. His second film of the year, Ponman, is currently performing well in theatres.

In a recent interview with India Today, Basil shared an interesting revelation—he wasn’t the first choice for his role in Ponman. The makers initially approached Fahadh Faasil, but due to scheduling conflicts, Fahadh had to turn it down, leading them to offer the role to Basil instead. The actor also admitted that the role was challenging since it wasn’t originally meant for him. “It was also very challenging for me to do a role that was initially planned for such a great actor.”

He acknowledged that Fahadh is a better actor than him and that every actor has their own unique style. “He (Fahadh Faasil) would have done a much different version.” Basil Joseph further explained that each actor brings characters to life in their own way, adding that while this was his interpretation of the role, Fahadh, at that time, might have had a different and possibly better approach.

When asked if he felt any different being the second choice for the role, Basil responded that Ponman wasn’t the first film where he took on a role initially meant for another actor. He emphasized that, in the end, the character was given to him, so his primary focus was on bringing it to life and making the story as good as possible.

