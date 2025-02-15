Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have been the two most-talked-about South Indian stars in the past few days. While the former created history with the box office collection of Pushpa 2, the latter arrived with Game Changer trying to repeat RRR’s massive success.

Allu Arjun’s Net Worth 2025

The superstar’s net worth in 2025 has been reported as a massive 460 crore as per Economic Times. This includes a 100 crore lavish mansion in Hyderabad that is owned by the actor’s father Allu Aravind a famous producer.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins. Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi is married to the sister of Allu Arjun’s father! However, a family feud recently has been in the news after Ram Charan had unfollowed the Pushpa star! This has only been a wild rumor since no one can confirm if the Game Changer star followed his cousin on Instagram in the first place!

The rumors started after Allu Aravind recently commented on Game Changer’s box office collections at an event. However, the rift rumors have always been the talk of the town ever since Pushpa happened, and Allu Arjun established his stardom like the RRR star!

Ram Charan Net Worth 2025!

When it comes to comparing assets, Ram Charan‘s net worth is 2.9 times higher than that of the Pushpa star! The RRR star owns assets worth a massive 1370 crore, which includes a major share in Apollo Hospitals owned by his wife Upasana’s grandfather.

Allu Arjun – Highest Paid Indian Actor

The Pushpa star has charged a massive 300 crore for Pushpa 2, according to Forbes India, making him the highest-paid actor in India. Meanwhile, his contemporary and cousin charged 45 crore for RRR and 100 crore for Game Changer, which was slashed to a reported 65 crore after the film did not perform as per expectations!

