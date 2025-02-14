In the film industry, popular actresses like Samantha, Trisha, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, and Rashmika Mandanna have dominated the spotlight. However, an unexpected name has secured a place in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2025.

The well-known American magazine Forbes releases a list of the 30 most influential individuals in India every year. This year, for 2025, the magazine has revealed its list of 30 prominent personalities under the age of 30. In the entertainment category, only one person has been included. Her name is truly surprising.

Aparna Balamurali has earned a spot on this prestigious list, and Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf has also been featured in the same category. Their growing popularity over the past year played a crucial role in securing their places. Last year, Aparna acted in the Tamil film Rayan, directed by Dhanush.

She has impressed audiences with her performances in Malayalam films like Kishkindha Kandam and Rudram. Her acting style has gained her a lot of recognition. She has left a strong impression on the Kollywood industry.

Aparna Balamurali made her film debut in 2016 with the Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Later, she acted in Tamil films such as 8 Thottakkal and Sarvam Thaala Mayam. In 2020, she starred alongside Suriya in Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. Her performance in this movie won her the National Award for Best Actress.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Mammootty’s Bramayugam Draws Parallels With Harry Potter As UK University Includes Malayalam Horror Film In Curriculum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News