Aishwarya Rajesh is well known for her natural acting. This year, Aishwarya Rajesh appeared in the Sankranti release Sankranti Ki Vasthunnam, which hit theatres on January 14. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie featured Victory Venkatesh in the lead role, with Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads. Dil Raju produced the film under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, and it became a successful venture. This film scored a blockbuster and is expected to bring a lot of offers for the actress. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has been participating in multiple interviews as part of film promotions.

Aishwarya Rajesh recently shared her personal experiences with relationships, which surprised many of her fans. She spoke about her struggles in love and how those experiences made her afraid of falling in love again.

During one of the interviews, she revealed, “I was in a relationship, but because of that relationship, I went through hell.”

She also spoke about her journey in the film industry. “I entered the industry as a child artist with Rambantu. Later, I worked in several films before getting my first lead role in Tamil cinema.”

Talking about her family, she said, “My mother is actress Nagamani, and my father is Rajesh. We are four siblings. However, we lost our father at a young age, and my mother took full responsibility for us. Understanding her struggles, I started working part-time from a young age. With her inspiration, I chose my projects carefully, and today, I have reached this stage. Now, I feel proud to take care of my mother.”

She discussed her past relationship: “When I first entered the industry, I was deeply involved with someone. Initially, everything seemed fine. But later, he started making my life miserable. Because of him, I faced many hardships.” She also mentioned that she had seen similar toxic relationships before.

She added, “I am a compassionate person. Falling in love is sweet, but the pain of a breakup is twice as heartbreaking. Since I have already experienced that pain, I am now scared of love.”

