Aishwarya Rajesh recently stirred up quite a controversy with her statement that she could have done a better job as Srivalli in Pushpa rather than Rashmika Mandanna. Ever since her comment went viral, Rashmika’s massive fanbase has bashed the actress quite a lot. However, now Aishwarya has issued another statement while clarifying her previous comment. Keep reading to get to the scoop!

Rashmika was widely appreciated for her performance in the film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. Her acting showed the rawness that was needed for the role, and with just a few scenes, the actress ruled over the audience’s hearts.

However, the Farhana actress Aishwarya Rajesh in an interview, revealed that she could have portrayed ‘Srivalli’ better than Rashmika Mandanna, and this comment created quite a buzz around everywhere. Now, Aishwarya issued a new statement where she lauded Rashmika and wrote that her statement was misconstructed and wrongly portrayed.

Aishwarya wrote, “Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview on the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me. However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film.”

She further continued and penned, “I wish to clear the confusion that seems to have ensued and clarify very clearly that I have nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika’s work in the film and that I have immense respect for all my fellow actors and actresses.”

Check out the issued statement here:

Clarification from Aishwarya Rajesh! pic.twitter.com/qOvQhmNXDS — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 17, 2023

Well, did it feel like a damage control method or was Aishwarya Rajesh’s statement about Rashmika Mandanna truly misconstrued?

