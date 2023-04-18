Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to spell magic everywhere she goes. After emerging as a successful actress from the South, she garnered Pan-India recognition with her item song Oo Antava in Allu Arjun-led Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, the actress returned to the big screen with Shaakuntalam, which seems to be failing at attracting an audience to the theatres. However, a Telugu producer has launched an attack on the actress and made shocking claims about her.

Since morning, reports of a Telugu film producer named Chittibabu criticising Samantha has been making headlines. In his latest interview with a YouTube channel, Babu slammed Samantha, saying that her career is far from over and she should do whatever she’s offered. Scroll down to read what he said.

Chittibabu took Filmy Looks, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

Babu further added, “During Yashoda promotions, she shed tears in promotions and tried to score a hit. Now ahead of Shaakuntalam, she did the same trying to get sympathy saying she planned to do the role before she dies and went on record that she was unable to speak as she couldn’t get her voice out of her throat,” Adding, “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn’t hit back at the producer directly, she quoted Bhagavad Gita in her recent Insta post. She shared her photo and wrote a quote while addressing Shaakuntalam’s underperformance at the box office. “You can only do your karma, and can’t be the authority of it. One should not perform karma with the desire for reward,” meant her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

