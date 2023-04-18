Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for release and the stars of the film have been on a promotional spree. But recently, the promotion of the film cost its lead stars Trisha and Jayam Ravi their social media accounts.

Both the stars have verified Twitter accounts and in order to promote their film better, they changed their Twitter handles to the names of the characters they play in the film. While Jayam Ravi changed his Twitter handle to Arunmozhi Varman, Trisha changed it to Kundavai.

But as soon as the stars changed their handles, they lost their verified Blue Tick on Twitter due to strict regulations of the social media site. Here is why it happened.

As per, Twitter’s new rules for account verification for acquiring a blue tick, one’s ID should be non-deceptive. This means that one’s account must have no recent changes to their profile photo, display name, or username. So as soon as Trisha and Jayam Ravi changed their Twitter handles, they immediately lost their blue ticks.

Actress Trisha who goes by the handle @trishtrashers resumed her name and display-picture immediately but is still waiting for her blue tick. Actor Jayam Ravi who goes by the handle actor_jayamravi has not resumed his real name and has decided to go ahead without the blue tick.

Trisha Krishnan has a following of 5.4 million on Twitter and the Comali actor has 4 Million followers on Twitter. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film’s first part created a huge buzz in Tamil circuits. Despite getting mixed reviews from the audiences, the film went ahead with historic Box Office collections in Tamil. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film’s second part is expected to create some great box office records.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Shobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. In the film, Arulmozhi Varman will continue his journey to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola Empire of South India.

