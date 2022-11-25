Ever since his last film The Kashmir Files was announced, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been grabbing headlines for his comments and reactions on anything and everything. The film landed in controversy before and after its release, following which it became the talk of the town for all the controversial reasons.

While it’s been a long since the film’s theatrical release, the filmmaker, however, continues to be the talk of the town owing to his tweets.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to an activist’s tweet in which she accused veteran director Mani Ratnam of showing Muslims as terrorists. In a series of tweet, she wrote, “The first movie in South India which portrayed Muslims as terrorists was “Roja” . Maniratnam started the trend. Roja was an agenda movie produced by Balachander a soft Sanghi. ARR worked in that and every similar movie made by Mani . Roja,Bomba,Dil se etc,” while the following Tweet read, “Has anyone who’s questioning Ilayaraja on his work in ThevarMagan posed the same disdain and questions to ARR? On why did he work in Islamophobic movies? Which created a big impact to Muslim lives in TN in the 90s? We left him because he is feudal caste muslim? How Convinient No?”

She would have been satisfied only if Mani Rathnam had shown Brahmins as terrorists in Kashmir. For such crazy people nothing matters except for their hate and victim card.

Another kind of Richa Chadha. https://t.co/F4UJlgAHeh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 24, 2022

Slamming the activist, Vivek Agnihotri called her another kind of Richa Chadha and crazy. Vivek Agnihotri re-tweeted the same and wrote alongside, “She would have been satisfied only if Mani Rathnam had shown Brahmins as terrorists in Kashmir. For such crazy people nothing matters except for their hate and victim card. Another kind of Richa Chadha.”

Vivek Agnihotri was recently in the news when he slammed Richa Chadha for her Galwan Tweet. He wrote, “I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai. And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame.”

I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai.

And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame pic.twitter.com/Y9GgOxDUjs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 24, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s reaction to the activist’s Tweet about Mani Ratnam? Do let us know.

