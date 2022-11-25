KRK never leaves a chance to review every single Bollywood film, its trailer and teasers. He often takes to Twitter and drops his reviews taking the web by storm. Earlier, the self-proclaimed critic was in the news when he had bashed Adipurush’s teaser left, right and centre. The critic further slammed the makers for the poor VFX. KRK recently reviewed Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya and his review is already doing rounds for all the interesting reasons.

The film hit the big screens this morning and has been garnering positive to mixed responses from critics and audiences. Scroll down to read what he has to say about the film.

Taking to Twitter, KRK called Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya a ‘Khurafat of Director’s brain’ while bashing the Bollywood director asking them to make good films. After watching the first half of the film, KRK wrote, “It’s interval and #BhediyaMovie is a torture till here. If you want to learn, how to make road in the jungle of Arunachal Pradesh then you must watch the film. Director ने ख़ुद लिखा है Interval की जगह, कि बचकर रहना इस फ़िल्म से!”

It’s interval and #BhediyaMovie is a torture till here. If you want to learn, how to make road in the jungle of Arunachal Pradesh then you must watch the film. Director ने ख़ुद लिखा है Interval की जगह, कि बचकर रहना इस फ़िल्म से!👏🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 25, 2022

KRK when on to star Bhediya with 1 star while saying ‘Aa thoo.” “What should I say about #Bhediya! It’s not a film but it’s a Khurafat of Director’s brain! Film makers should try to make good films, When people are not coming to theatres. But they are busy in fooling corporate houses to make money instead of making films. Aa Thoo 1* only,” he wrote in next Tweet.

What should I say about #Bhediya! It’s not a film but it’s a Khurafat of Director’s brain 🧠! Film makers should try to make good films, When people are not coming to theatres. But they are busy in fooling corporate houses to make money instead of making films. Aa Thoo 1* only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 25, 2022

Reacting to the same, a user told KRK, “U made fun of Pushpa,RRR, Allu Arjun personal attack on his looks, Drishyam bad review..all thuk k chaatna ur born habit..u r a daring self made man I respect u for tht but u r a chigat sadist as well.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s review for Bhediya? Do let us know.

