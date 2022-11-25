The 1998 Mani Ratnam film Dil Se is still fresh in the minds of cinema lovers, especially for its captivating soundtrack. The maestro A.R. Rahman worked his magic yet again. The songs and visuals of the film are truly breathtaking. One of the most iconic songs of Bollywood, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, is from Dil Se and is still rocking everyone’s playlist. Not only the song but its picturisation still stands out. Charming Shah Rukh Khan and the gorgeous Malaika Arora dancing on a moving train. That sequence is still a benchmark in the Indian film industry even after years.

However, the story behind the making of the song is equally exciting and fun. The songs of this film were very passionate, keeping in mind the theme and backdrop of the film. Dil Se was released twenty-four years back, and the people associated with this film have come a long way, but they all remember it like it happened yesterday. Recently in an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared a funny incident related to the song.

For those who don’t know, the dancers who performed alongside Malaika and Shah Rukh were all harnessed for their safety. Only Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan were not harnessed, and the latter was concerned about his co-star. Malaika said in her interaction with Bollywood Bubble, “He insisted that I should be (on harness) because he was worried that I may fly off the train. And then first we said no because it’s difficult to dance na (no), imagine one part of you being harnessed and tied like that. But yeah, we did.”

Back in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about his experience of shooting for Chaiyya Chaiyya; he said it was scary to do. The train was in motion, and since he had twirls and jumps, Shah Rukh was not harnessed like the other dancers, excluding Malaika. Farah Khan choreographed the song, and she also won the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography. It was written by Gulzar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora is all set to make her debut on the OTT platform with her show Moving In With Malaika. It will come on Disney+ Hotstar from 5th December.

