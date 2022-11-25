With each passing day, Janhvi Kapoor is winning hearts with her evolved acting chops. She began her Bollywood journey with Dhadak and there has been only an upward graph in the form of Mili, Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena among many others. Apart from that, there’s one reason she always makes noise and that’s her fashion choices. Scroll below as we give you the latest updates.

Yesterday marked a star-studded night as celebrities came together to support Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at the Bhediya screening. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Vaani Kapoor, Avneet Kaur and many others were spotted on the red carpet. But netizens couldn’t help but notice Janhvi and her yet another stylish appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor looked in quite a casual mood yesterday. The actress opted for an animal-printed bodycon dress. It had cut-outs across the waist from either side along with a side-slit design. She complemented her attire with black stilettos and minimal accessories that included ear studs and a ring on her left finger.

Netizens took to the comment section and praised the curvaceous figure of Janhvi Kapoor. Many even compared her with Nora Fatehi.

A user wrote, “Nora didi ki competitor”

Another commented, “Bilkul apni maa ki tarah haii.”

“Flop actress😂 khud ki movie toh koi dekh nahi raha bass dusro ki Premiers hi attend kro copycat plastic kapoor,” a comment read.

“Nora Fatehi is better,” another wrote.

Take a look at the viral video ft Janhvi Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller, Mili. She has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Maahi in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Hansal Mehta Finds The Anti-Bollywood & Boycott Bollywood Trends “Disturbing”, Accuses Colleagues Of Allegedly “Endorsing” It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News