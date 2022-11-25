Bollywood has been going through some rough times as 2022 hasn’t been a good year in terms of box office collections. Apart from 4-5 movies, including The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and now Drishyam 2 – this year most of the films lost their charm due to the boycott Bollywood trend. Now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has addressed the problems that he feels might affect the anti-Bollywood sentiment in a media conversation. Scroll below to find out!

Hansal is one of the few directors who has never shied away to talk about or be vocal about the country’s politics or film industry politics. Now, in a recent conversation, the filmmaker talked about the ‘boycott Bollywood’ trend as well!

In an interview with Indian Express, Hansal Mehta talked about the anti-Bollywood sentiment and said, “The kind of stuff that is written on social media, some of it even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the endorsement of some of our own colleagues. It is disturbing but I do also feel that a lot of it is also social media, very manufactured. It is disturbing to say the least.”

Hansal Mehta further added, “What is happening in this diversion, this madness, our fear is getting the better of us in being able to tell our stories the way we want to, in making the films the way we want to. It is a transitory phase; we will emerge out of it. It is a resilient industry. What is important is to not lose focus of our main job: Which is to tell stories, whatever the counterpoint. Whether your film is out-and-out propaganda, or it is completely counter to the propaganda that is being fed to us. I feel in the quest to serve a certain agenda, we have forgotten that we are actually making films for audiences.”

Further explaining what he meant by the agenda, Hansal shared, “The social-cultural agenda… I hear people saying that films that are deeply rooted in our social and cultural identity… By all means, we should make rooted films, we should make films which reflect us socially and culturally and make them fearlessly.”

He concluded by stating that everyone should try to make good movies keeping the audience in mind and only then this curse might get lifted.

What are your thoughts about Hansal Mehta’s opinion on the boycott Bollywood trend? Let us know in the comments!

