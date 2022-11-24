Alia Bhatt began her journey with Student Of The Year and what a career trajectory she’s witnessed ever since! Little did anyone think Karan Johar’s Shanaya could ace films like Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. But the actress is currently speaking about facing scrutiny amid all the fame and how she deals with it. Scroll below for all the details.

When you’re a daughter of a director like Mahesh Bhatt, conversations around nepotism are inevitable. There have been constant discussions around how Karan Johar hypes up the actress even during Koffee With Karan and offers her all his biggies. Apart from that, there remain a thousand reasons why actors are trolled and shamed these days and Ranbir Kapoor’s wife is no different.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Alia Bhatt now spoke about the scrutiny that she is sometimes surrounded with. “There are moments when you feel a bit overwhelmed with the attention and the volume of conversation around your life. But the only thing I’ve had to tell myself is: You knew you wanted to become an actor, and that you wanted to be really good at it, and you wanted to be extremely celebrated. Then you can’t not want—and not pay—the price that comes with it. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too. There are in-between [times when] I would like to maybe vanish and disappear. There’s a lot of good stuff that happens from this attention, from this limelight, as well,” Brahmastra actress said.

Alia Bhatt added, “I entered the industry at the age of 17. And you hear conversations around you pertaining to the way you should look. You think that’s the way it’s supposed to be. And it took a bit of a toll on me in terms of my obsession with my body and my weight. It’s taken me a lot of work, but I’m in the best place that I’ve ever been with regards to that. And now I’m pregnant and, actually, I’ve never felt more comfortable and more happy and more at peace [with my body].”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

