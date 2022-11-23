Ever since the report of Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, fans have been disappointed. Several netizens were unhappy over Kartik Aaryan playing the iconic role of ‘Raju’ in the hit comedy film series. Amidst this, it seems fans have found another Khiladi Kumar in The Kapil Sharma Show. Scroll down to know more.

In the latest episode of the comedy show, the cast of An Action Hero Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi Jaideep Ahlawat appeared to promote their film. In one of the segments, comedian Vikalp Mehta appeared as Akki along with other cast members.

Mehta’s perfect impersonation of Akshay Kumar stumped everyone, including Nora Fatehi. She was also heard saying, “How does he sound like him?” while Ayushmann too has a surprised look on his face. Vikalp then heard saying, “Nora ji me apko shukriya kehna chahta hu.” The Dilbar dancer then replied, “dimag kharab ho gaya mera.”

The comedian even shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Nora ji me apko shukriya kehna chahta hu lekin” using his dialogue from the clip. Watch the clip below:

Much like Nora Fatehi, many viewers were also stumped by his perfect Akshay Kumar impression. Now fans are demanding Vikalp Mehta to be cast in Hera Pheri 3. One fan wrote, “Hera pheri tum karlo bhai”, while another wrote, “Hera Pheri 3 me duplicate Raju bhi chalega”.

A third user commented, “Mujhe pahle to laga ki akshyak Kumar hi hai fir jab vedio age play huyi tab pta chala ki Akshay nhi hai”, A fourth fan wrote, “Bhaii vo to nora ne bta diaa Verna mai to akshay bhai hi lga rha tha isko”.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty recently confirmed that Kartik Aaryan has indeed come on board Hera Pheri 3 but he will be playing a fresh character.

