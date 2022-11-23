After welcoming her little bundle of joy, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a recent appearance, recently. After tying the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018, the couple welcomed their first baby – a boy, on August 20. However later, the Neerja actress made a few spottings keeping her fashion game on point. But looks like her latest looks have received a big thumbs down from the netizens.

Earlier, a month after welcoming their first baby, the couple had taken to their social media to announce the name of their son, Vayu.

This morning, Sonam Kapoor made a fashion splash at the airport wearing a printed full sleeves shirt with a matching shirt. She paired her look with an oversized dark blue coat. Living up to the title of fashion icon, the diva wore stunning glares while opting for fancy accessories. Sonam rounded off her look with leather long boots. But looks like her airport look didn’t go down well with netizens as they trolled her, calling her a fashion disaster.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Is it Airport or Metgala event?,” while another said, “Agr yeh humne pehan liya hume log pagal ghoshit kar denge.” A third user wrote, “Ye kaisa fashion hai, chidiya ka ghosla.” “Borrow from Ranveer,” said another user. “Fashion gone wrong,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, on September 20, while announcing her son’s name, the actress had posted the first pictures with their newborn while revealing its meaning. The caption read, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

