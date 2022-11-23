Rohit Shetty has finally wrapped his next movie Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. A few days back, the actor had dropped the wrapping-up news. Till now, no teaser or trailer has been released, however, an international critic claimed that the trailer is quite boring. Now, Rohit Shetty’s production team took the situation in their hands. Scroll down below to find the debacle.

Over the years, Rohit has made his name in the industry with back-to-back action-packed movies, be it Singham, Simmba, or others. Now, he is all set to make his audience laugh and entertain with his upcoming movie Cirkus.

An international critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter handle and shared that he has watched Cirkus trailer (which hasn’t even been released be it in India or any other place) and he felt it to be quite boring and outdated. In the tweet, he mentioned, “Just saw #Cirkus Trailer !!! Typical Rohit Shetty film. Boring & Outdated.”