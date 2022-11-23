Rohit Shetty has finally wrapped his next movie Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. A few days back, the actor had dropped the wrapping-up news. Till now, no teaser or trailer has been released, however, an international critic claimed that the trailer is quite boring. Now, Rohit Shetty’s production team took the situation in their hands. Scroll down below to find the debacle.
Over the years, Rohit has made his name in the industry with back-to-back action-packed movies, be it Singham, Simmba, or others. Now, he is all set to make his audience laugh and entertain with his upcoming movie Cirkus.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An international critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter handle and shared that he has watched Cirkus trailer (which hasn’t even been released be it in India or any other place) and he felt it to be quite boring and outdated. In the tweet, he mentioned, “Just saw #Cirkus Trailer !!! Typical Rohit Shetty film. Boring & Outdated.”
Trending
Just saw #Cirkus Trailer !!! Typical Rohit Shetty film. Boring & Outdated 🤮 !
— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 22, 2022
Well, that tweet was going viral when Rohit Shetty’s production team noticed and issued another tweet to shut down his claims. The statement can be read as, “We are the official spokesperson of Rohit Shetty Picturez. The final print of Cirkus trailer is yet to be sent to overseas markets & its impossible to watch the trailer before that. Kindly stop spreading fake news or we will have to complain to cyber crime & take legal action.”
We are the official spokesperson of Rohit Shetty Picturez. The final print of Cirkus trailer is yet to be sent to overseas markets & its impossible to watch the trailer before that. Kindly stop spreading fake news or we will have to complain to cyber crime & take legal action.
— UniversalPR (@Universal_PR) November 23, 2022
This isn’t the first time that the critic has been called out for spreading fake news and reviews about Bollywood and South movies. In September, Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam had called him out for sharing his first review of Ponniyin Selvan-I, even before its release.
Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!
For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Wishes Her Alleged Ex-BF Kartik Aaryan On His Birthday With A Heartwarming Story!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement