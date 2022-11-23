Bollywood has not been so hot recently, and criticism is flying around from every direction. There has been a robust debate about nepotism in the industry in the past few years, and many star kids have been subjected to brutal trolling and harsh comments. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, is no exception to this disparagement. In an interview, the Mili actress recently spoke about the issue and said being launched by Dharma Productions has made her an easy target.

Janhvi stepped into the film industry with Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Dhadak was the remake of the Marathi film, Sairat. In her interview with Bollywood Life, Janhvi said, “I think it comes with the fact that Dharma is such an iconic production house. I have realised whatever people say, the kind of curiosity and reach that Dharma has and the kind of interest it piques in audiences may be unparalleled. Yeah, it has added a certain amount of pressure and also made me a target that is easy to hate.”

Janhvi Kapoor is not the first-star kid to face criticism; many actors of the current generation, like Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, face hatred for the privileges they get. Janhvi said clearly that she does not have any regrets about that. Karan’s Dharma Production has made a name for itself in the industry and is a brand in itself. Hence, Janhvi also mentioned that she has immense respect for Karan and the confidence level she has got for being under his wing. She is grateful for all of it.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor’s last release was on 4th November 2022, and her other projects in the pipeline are Mr & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

