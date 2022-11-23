Pankaj Tripathi is among the best actors currently present in Bollywood. The 46-year-old is known for pulling off any kind of role effortlessly and watching him on the screen is a sheer treat. With such a talent, it’s really hard to believe that the actor hasn’t been a part of South films. Pankaj recently opened up about the same and below is all you need to know.

As we all know, South film industries are having a dream run with acceptance coming from all corners. We have seen several Bollywood actors making appearances down South. In fact, several veterans had already crossed paths. Even Pankaj had been approached several times but the actor kept rejecting films every single time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India held in Goa, Pankaj Tripathi made a revelation that he has rejected multiple offers from the South. He said, “While language is not a barrier for me, I prefer Hindi cinema. It’s because I am comfortable with Hindi, main uss language ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnaon ko, nuances ko behtar samajhta hoon (I understand the language better, I understand its emotions and nuances better).”

Pankaj Tripathi feels his comfort in the Hindi language will make it hard for him to give his best shot. “Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel I won’t be able to do justice to those films because I won’t be able to speak the language,” the Mimi actor quoted.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in Oh My God 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and also has a web series titled ‘Gulkanda Tales’ in his kitty.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana To Join Hands With David Beckham For Raising Child Rights Awareness: “Small Changes Add Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News