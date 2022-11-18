Soon after reports of Akshay Kumar quitting the Hera Pheri franchise surfaced, it took social media by storm. Earlier it was rumoured that Kartik Aaryan will replace Akki and step into the shoes of Raju in the film, it was later revealed that the Bhool Bhulayiaa 2 actor won’t replace Khiladi Kumar but will be introduced as a new character in the third instalment. Now at a recent event, Ghanshyam aka Suniel Shetty has reacted to the same.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Dharavi which also stars Vivek Oberoi in the pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent promotional event, Suniel Shetty was once again asked about his good friend Akshay Kumar’s exit from the Hera Pheri franchise. Reacting to this he first gave a hilarious answer and later stated that he genuinely doesn’t know what went wrong.

Speaking at an event, Suniel Shetty told a section of media, “Main Dharavi mein itna busy raha hoon ke kya Hera Pheri hui hai Hera Pheri mein mujhe pata hi nahi. Toh yeh Hera Pheri jaane ke liye mujhe dobara Hera Pheri ke producer ke paas jana padega poochna padega ki Akshay aur aapke beech mein kya Hera Pheri hui hai.

Mujhe genuinely nahi pata, main 20 taarek ke baad jaunga, baithunga aur samjhunga aur jaanuga ki kya Hera Pheri hui hai. Main chahunga ki Hera Pheri naa ho lekin Hera Pheri banne zaroor.”

Watch the video below:

Earlier, at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit event Akshay Kumar had cited creative differences as the reason behind his exit from the franchise. He was heard saying, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with the fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out.”

For more such Bollywood gossip and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dum Maaro Dum Fame Anushka Manchanda Quits Bollywood, States, “I Don’t Know If I Can Go Back To Doing What I Was Doing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News