Bollywood’s power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for nearly two decades now. The two were labelled as an ‘unlikely’ pair because of their contrasting personalities. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. However, now Karan Johar has revealed that the actress had a crush on a superstar and it’s not the Drishyam actor.

Recently, Kajol appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Dharma productions’ head honcho and filmmaker KJo who also appeared on the show spilled the beans on the actress’ secret crush on a superstar. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A promo of the upcoming episode of the dance reality show was shared wherein the host Maniesh Paul asked Karan Johar, “Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kaun raha, Ajay sir ke alwa (Who was Kajol’s crush in Bollywood except Ajay)?”

The filmmaker replied, “She had a big crush on” and turned a slate in which he had written ‘Akshay Kumar’. This left the Salaam Venky actress in splits. She then also revealed another secret about the filmmaker. The actress said that KJo could also become a choreographer in life but he chose to direct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the unversed, Kajol and Akshay Kumar are among the most popular actors since the 90s. The two only worked together in one film, Yeh Dillagi which was released in 1994. Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan had revealed how he and Kajol once kept on looking for her crush, Akshay, during the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar starrer Henna in Mumbai.

Kajol will be joining judges—Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi–as a show guest.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Full Movie Gets Leaked Online! Ajay Devgn, Tabu Starrer Subjected To Piracy Hours After Its Theatrical Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News