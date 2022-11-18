Every Friday when a new film releases in theatres, the makers, its team and fans of the cast & crew hope for one thing – the film doesn’t get leaked. In a sad turn of events, these prayers for the Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2 have gone to waste as the film is already available in HD on multiple torrent sites.

Yes, you read that right. As per reports coming in, the Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller has fallen prey to online piracy hours after its theatrical release. Read on for more.

Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar and fans are loving it. Going by social media reviews, the film has opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and love from fans. While fans are excited to see Ajay back in his element, Tabu‘s performance is being lauded. However, Drishyam 2 – which looked all set to have a successful run as far as box office collection, has been hit by piracy.

Drishyam 2 has been leaked online on various torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more. The Ajay Devgn starrer is available in full HD versions and can be downloaded for free. This easy availability of the film online may hit the box office collection.

The just-released sequel sees Ajay’s Vijay Salgaonkar levelled up in society, from being a cable operator to being a theatre owner, and he and his family are back to their normal life. However, the family doesn’t stay all happy as the police re-enter their life and this time IG Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna) gets even more thorough.

Giving Drishyam 2 2.5 stars, our reviewer’s last words for those planning to watch the Ajay Devgn starrer are – “All said and done, yes, the last hour does bounce back the lost interest but that’s the issue because the OG was more than just a jaw-dropping climax.” Check out our review here.

A request to all Koimoi readers, please refrain from watching the leaked versions of films. Catch them in theatres or upon their digital release.

