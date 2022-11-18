Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood and a look at his recent filmography is proof. After having a dhmakerdaar box office success in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year, the actor’s current lineup includes Freddy, Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Not just these, he will also be seen in a Sajid Nadiadwala production being helmed by Kabir Khan. And now, we have some interesting details about it.

While it’s well known that Kartik will soon be seen in an untitled project being produced by Nadiadwala and directed by Khan, a recent report reveals the character he will be playing in it. Not just that, the report also shed light on the physical transformation Aaryan will have to undergo and this aspect has an Aamir Khan connection. Read on to know all.

As reported by Pinkvilla, this untitled Kartik Aaryan film being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan will see Sumit Arora – the man behind the dialogues of 83, Stree & The Family Man, penning its script. As per a source close to the production, Kartik will be seen as a boxer in the film and will have a beefed-up look for the same. For the same, he will undergo a strict exercise regime and diet under the watchful eyes of Aamir Khan’s Dangal trainer Rahul Bhatt.

A source close to the production of this Kartik-Kabir Khan told the publication, “It’s going to be a big challenge for Kartik Aaryan. As he has to get a bulky body to play a boxer. The actor has already begun the training under Rahul Bhatt in Rajkot, where Kartik is shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.”

Continuing further, the insider added, “It will require a huge amount of preparation. Kartik Aaryan will have to change his entire physique and body language. He will be following many months of a strict exercise regime and new diet control in order to acquire a boxer’s physique.”

The source added, “Rahul Bhatt previously trained Aamir Khan for Dangal. Keeping in mind Khan’s changed avatar for the part of a wrestler, Kabir Khan hired Rahul Bhatt to help Kartik get into the required shape.”

