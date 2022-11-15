Aamir Khan came up with an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ movie Forrest Gump as Laal Singh Chaddha, but the audience couldn’t accept the version when it was released in theatres, making it flop at the box office. Months later, when the movie got its OTT release, it got its due appreciation from the viewers. Now, in a media interview, Manav Vij, who also starred in the movie, shared his opinion on the same.

The audience is now apologising on Twitter for boycotting LSC and lauding the movie with all their heart. Manav, who is currently gearing up for his web series Tanav and is busy promoting the show, talked about the same.

Talking about the issue, Manav Vij opened up to Mid-day and shared, “Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix.”

Mentioning them as ‘stupid’, Manav Vij told those people who are apologetic for not watching Laal Singh Chaddha and boycotted it “should have transferred Rs 500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your (people’s) stupidity.”

For those who haven’t watched the film, Manav Vij played a Pakistani soldier in the movie, and Aamir Khan was in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also starred Naga Chaitanya (his Bollywood debut), Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

What are your thoughts about Manav Vij’s opinion about the people who boycotted first but appreciated Laal Singh Chaddha later? Let us know!

