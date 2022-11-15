Aamir Khan is a perfectionist when it comes to essaying characters on screen and this can be seen from the amount of time he dedicates to a single role. While in the 90s the actor used to have multiple releases a year, in the last 5 years he’s had only three releases – Secret Superstar (2017), Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) – of which the last two were flops.

Given that both were big-budget films that tanked at the box office, many may assume that this news of Aamir needing to take a break was owing to it – like Shah Rukh Khan did post the release of ZERO (2018). However, that’s not the reason. The reason behind the Rang De Basanti actor wanting to step back from acting for a while is his family. Read on to know more.

As reported by Pinkvilla, while at an event in Delhi on Monday, Aamir Khan got candid about his upcoming production. While at it, he also revealed why he has decided to take a break from acting. The Lagaan actor said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

Aamir Khan continued, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

Talking about Champions, the Sarfarosh actor said the film’s schedule will go as planned with the difference being he will be on board as its producer and not lead. He said, “I’ll be working as a producer, so I’ll be producing Champions. I will be approaching other actors now to do the role that I was hoping to do. Hopefully, that will go well. I’m in that stage in life where I’d like to enjoy my relationships at this point in time. That’s the best way I can put it.”

Champions will be co-produced by Khan’s Aamir Khan Productions, Sony Pictures International Productions – India and 200NotOut Productions.

