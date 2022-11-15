Birthdays are a special occasion. Be it your friend or lover, you always want to make him/her feel extra-special on their important days. Bollywood actress Amrita Arora celebrated her 40th birthday back in 2018. Her sister Malaika Arora and her friends treated Amrita with two naughty birthday cakes. Scroll down to know more.

Generally, Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak fly to London or Bali to celebrate her birthday. But her girl squad decided to celebrate her 40th birthday a bit differently and more special for her. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika landed in Goa to celebrate her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora organized this special surprise for Amrita Arora at Goa’s Anjuna Beach. The Golmaal Returns actress cut the weirdest birthday cake, in the shape of a phallus! A video from their birthday celebrations had gone viral on the net. Malaika and Amrita can be seen standing near the birthday cake.

While Amrita proceeds to cut the cake, Malaika can be heard saying ‘deep throat’ in the background while Maheep Kapoor is seen cheering ‘once more.’ Have a look at the video of Amrita cutting her ‘kinky’ cake:

Amrita Arora’s girl gang kept the plan a secret so the birthday girl had no clue that they were coming. In fact, when she asked them if they were coming they all said they were very busy, reported Cine Tales. However, this wasn’t the first time that a celeb went a bit extreme in celebrating their birthday with a weird cake.

Television actress Nia Sharma too had a wild birthday celebration back in 2020. She was also seen cutting a phallus-shaped birthday cake, giving a drunk speech, and partying at the pool. Her pictures from the celebration also went viral on social media.

