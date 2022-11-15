Prabhas’ Adipurush is proving its worth as a true magnum opus by fetching new heights on the internet. As we all know, the film has become a topic of excessive trolling and there’s a lot of negativity surrounding it. However, the latest we hear is something positive and it’s about its teaser creating history. Keep reading to know more.

The Om Raut directorial is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Indian films. Touted to be the most expensive Indian film (including the cost of extended post-production work), expectations are really sky-high. It’s commendable that despite the negativity, its teaser has joined the 100 million club on YouTube.

As per the latest update, Adipurush’s Hindi teaser has crossed the milestone of 100 million views on YouTube. It has now become the only Hindi teaser to achieve this feat after KGF Chapter 2. Also, it has created history by becoming the fastest teaser to achieve 100 million views. So, it won’t be wrong to say that the record-breaking spree has already begun. Let’s hope this continues even after the film releases.

In case you haven’t watched, here’s the teaser of Adipurush:

Meanwhile, recently a petition was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, seeking a ban on Prabhas’ Adipurush. Appearing on behalf of the petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari, lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri listed out objectionable contents of the movie before the division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agarwal.

Pointing out objectionable content in the movie’s recently released teaser, Agnihotri sought a ban on the movie, which is to be released on June 16th of next year. Lawyer Ashwani Singh appeared on behalf of the Union government and said that the petitioner has impleaded Centre, the state, the Censor board, the director of the film Om Raut, actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and others in the case.

