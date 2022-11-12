Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has done the unthinkable so far at the box office by achieving several feats. As of now, the film is proudly gracing the spot of second highest grosser globally from the Kannada film industry. Now, the film is on its way to creating history in Karnataka state and below is all you need to know.

It was just yesterday, we reported about the film becoming the first one to hit 1 crore footfalls in Karnataka. It left behind biggies like KGF Chapter 2 and KGF Chapter 1 by a big margin. Now, once again the Rishab Shetty directorial is on its way to claiming the top spot at the box office in the state and is lagging behind KGF 2 by a small distance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, Kantara has made a total of 152.90 crores nett in Karnataka and is the second highest-grossing film in the state. The top spot is held by KGF Chapter 2 with a total of 155 crores nett. The film is just lagging by a margin of 2.10 crores and it is expected to be covered very soon.

Meanwhile, recently South African cricket star AB de Villiers shared a video posing with actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty and even gave a shout out to his blockbuster film, Kantara. AB de and Rishabh both took to Instagram, where they shared a video posing together and giving a shout-out to a match and the film.

They captioned the clip: “It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Allu Arjun Comes Forward To Support A Struggling Girl In Completing Her Studies, To Sponsor Her Expenses For 4 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram