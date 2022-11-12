Allu Arjun has already won our hearts with his Pushpa and now all are crazily waiting to see him in part 2. While his on-screen magic is undeniable, off the screen, the actor has now come forward for a noble cause. He’ll be sponsoring the studies of a financially struggling girl and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, the Pushpa actor actively participates with his financial aid for a crisis situation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Allu was among the first Indian celebrities to provide financial assistance. Even during the Andhra Pradesh floods last year, the Stylish Star extended a helping hand to the state government.

The latest we hear is that Allu Arjun has decided to financially help a Kerala girl in completing her nursing studies. Reportedly, her father died a tragic death due to Covid last year. She passed her 12th examination with 92% marks but was unable to pursue future education due to no financial support. V R Krishna Teja, Alappuzha district Collector, shared the same about it on his Facebook page, as reported by The Free Press Journal.

V R Krishna Teja shared about contacting Allu Arjun, who immediately agreed to help the girl. “I could see hope and confidence in her eyes. So, we decided to ensure her all assistance as part of the We Are For Alleppey project,” the collector wrote. They secured a place for her in a private college. Post admission, the main issue was money and then he revealed about calling the Pushpa actor.

“…Called our favourite movie actor Allu Arjun for the purpose and as soon as he heard the matter, he agreed to meet the entire expense of studies, including the hostel fees, for four years instead of one year,” V R Krishna Teja added and thanked the actor for showing his support.

That’s really a sweet gesture, kudos!

