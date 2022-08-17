Actress Shefali Shah announced on social media on Wednesday that she has tested positive for Covid. The actress, who was recently seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Darlings’, shared the news about her health on her Instagram stories.

Advertisement

She wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advise of my doctor. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too.”

Advertisement

‘Darlings’ is a black comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K. Reen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

It is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt (in her debut production), and Gaurav Verma under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Shefali will next be seen in the second season of the acclaimed Netflix show ‘Delhi Crime’, where she will reprise the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

‘Delhi Crime 2’, like its predecessor, is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra. The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, and Ankit Sharma.

‘Delhi Crime 2’ is set to drop on the streaming platform Netflix on August 26, 2022.

Must Read: Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Take A Dig At Producer Asit Kumarr Modi With “Rang Badalne Waale Log Girgit…” Post? Netizens Think So

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram