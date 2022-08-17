The romantic single ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’, crooned by playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and singer-composer Payal Dev, was released on Wednesday. The song presents the old school charm of romance in the rain.

The music video of the song has been directed by Ashish Panda, and features Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra who set out on a journey to discover their love and relive their first meeting.

Commenting on the song’s release, Jubin, who is known for tracks such as ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’ and ‘Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi’, said in a statement: “It’s always a pleasure working with Payal Dev who has also given this track a beautiful composition. We have worked on so many hit songs together that we now share a comfort level and we hope audiences enjoy this track as well.”

Payal described the song as “a modern-day romantic monsoon track” and added: “It takes you back to your early days in love and Jubin and I had a great time collaborating on this one.”

‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’ has been produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and the lyrics for the song have been penned by Rashmi Virag.

Actress Ridhi Dogra, who stars in the music video, shared” “I love rains and I love music. And people who know me, know how much I love this season and music is such a companion to my life. Every year I celebrate every day of monsoon especially in Mumbai.

“I’m glad I could add to it this year with a song on rain and love. It’s the perfect fit for me. Rain and Music. Shooting for this song was amazing! Jubin has a mesmerising voice and I really loved the tune since the moment I heard it, I really hope audiences love it too.”

‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’ is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

