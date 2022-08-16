TV actress Uorfi Javed, who rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT, is well known for her sartorial choices. Her outfits often have a tint of hot and bold that never fails to grab the attention of the netizens. However, she made headlines for engaging in a war of words with Chahatt Khanna.

Qubool Hai actress took to Instagram and criticised Uorfi for her apparel choices. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant then retaliated by posting a backless picture of Chahatt and slammed her harsh criticism. She even commented on the latter’s divorce.

Now Uorfi Javed confessed that she should not have commented on Chahat Khanna’s divorce. Talking to the paparazzi, she said, “I was wrong. I shouldn’t have commented on her divorces. It was very low of me to comment. No matter what anyone says, I should keep my calm.”

When paps asked if Chahatt Khanna also took a dig at her clothes, she said that the whole world is commenting on it. She also took a jibe saying that there is a misconception that she pays media which is not true.

Previously, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress slammed Uorfi Javed by writing, “Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media. This cheap show you all are promoting to our generation, anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll carry? This is obnoxiously sad. God bless you with some wisdom.”

Uorfi then hit back by writing, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you`re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn`t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn`t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

