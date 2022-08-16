TV actor and Bigg Boss fame Gaurav Chopraa who’s known for playing heroic roles in serials like Uttaran, Left Right Left, Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Brand, Sanjivani and many other hits serials, left us all shocked when he played the antagonist in Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Bachchhan Paandey.

Advertisement

The film which was a Hindi remake of Jigarthanda failed to leave the audience impressed and ended up tanking terribly at the box office. However, Gaurav’s dark character in the film was no less than a surprise element. However, the TV actor now breaks the silence on the film and reveals that there were scenes of him that were chopped out.

Advertisement

After two years of hiatus from the entertainment industry, Gaurav Chopraa signed Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey after both his parents passed away due to pandemics. The actor revealed that he had worked hard for the film and was very excited about its release. However, his excitement came to an end after he saw most of his parts were ‘edited’. Expressing his displeasure over the same during his interview with Hindustan Times, Gaurav said, “When the film was released I was quiet. I didn’t know what to say at that time. I didn’t want to sound like I was sour, or I had a problem because I didn’t. (Of course) As an actor, you feel bad. There were a few things that I did jiske liye taaliyan baji set pe. Now you want that to reach the audience. But in the final cut of the film because of whatever reasons, that part hasn’t made it. It’s their baby. For me the experience was good, but I didn’t know what to say about the outcome.”

Gaurav Chopraa further added, “It gets confusing when you see the film. You get a little confused, in terms of (my) prominence and time spent on screen. It becomes difficult for an actor to justify that. Furthermore, I don’t really have a problem with it; so you worry that you will say something and it will sound like you have a problem. But the only thing is aapka dil thoda tutt ta hain, yaar wo do teen bohot acche scenes the, the audience would have liked, set pe taali baji thi, but it’s okay.”

This undoubtedly is a huge shocker.

What are your thoughts on Bigg Boss fame Gaurav Chopraa revealing about his scenes being chopped off from Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Before Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Had Expressed Her Interest In These Men From Showbiz & One Of Them Is A Gen-Y Bollywood Star!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram