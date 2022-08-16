Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most bubbly and cheerful personalities in the entertainment industry. She’s soon making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and her fans are still processing this big news. The beauty was snapped yesterday in the city looking pretty as ever in a white shirt that she paired with denim jeans and told paparazzi that she had to pay Rs 1000 to get her hair straightened because the paps were outside the salon waiting for her. Scroll below to see her video.

In the video, Sana is coming out of a salon where paps are waiting for her and she graciously smiles and acknowledges them. She then said, “Tumhare chakkar mein…mujhe laga tum log bahar khade ho.. toh mujhe Rs 1000 de kar hair straightening karwani padi (Just because of you guys, I mean I thought you guys might click me today and that’s why I had to spend ₹1000 on my hair straightening).”

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen wearing a white shirt that she paired with denim jeans and accessorised the look with sunglasses and matching white sneakers. The beauty is always very humble and often interacts with the paparazzi.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

She’s brutally honest and there’s absolutely no one like her in the industry!

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Always bubbly and sweet.” Another user commented, “Yaaaaaar…..she is beautiful 🤍🤍” A third user commented, “She spreads smile wherever she goes..🐰💕”

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill spending Rs 1000 to get hair straightened for the paparazzi? Tell us in the comments below.

