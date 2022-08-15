Tiktok star Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with her appearance in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp, has been in the headlines for the past few days. Reportedly, an MMS video had gone viral and many netizens claimed that the video featured the actress.

Former Lock Upp contestant recently clarified that it was not her and while talking about it she got emotional as well. A couple of days ago, when the actress celebrated the success of her song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re by cutting a cake with the paparazzi, she was trolled by the netizens.

Now once again, Anjali Arora gets trolled for posing with the national flag as she celebrated Independence day with the paparazzi. The actress was seen wearing a midriff revealing crop top and jeans and was trolled for her outfit.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video went viral, netizens thronged to the comment section and began to troll her. A netizen wrote, “Tirange ko nahi khudko dikha rahi hai,” while another user wrote, “This is disrespect of Indian flag.” A third user wrote, “Iske hath me tirangaa accha nhi lgta h isne to sari hads par kardi asleel ta me.” A fourth user commented, “Aise logo ko flag deh k kya mtlb kapde toh atleast dhang k pehn lete india wale.”

Previously, during a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Anjali Arora opened up on her alleged leaked MMS controversy. As she poured her heart out, she accused some media portals on YouTube are trying to sensationalize the controversy. As reported by India.com, she said, ““Mujhe nahi pata kya kar rahe hain ye log, mera naam laga kar, mera photo laga kar ki ye Anjali Arora ka MMS hai. I don’t know kyu kar rahe hain. In sab ne hi to mujhe banaya hai na, inki bhi family hai, meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi saare videos dekhti hai.”

Former Lock Upp contestant also said, “Sometimes I feel jab main ye sab dekhti hoon ki ye kyu kar rahe hain. Jisme main hoon hi nahi, usko kyu itna faila rahe hain. Mera bhai hai behen hai, chhote bhai ye sab cheeze dekhte hain. Kucch log isko galat way me leke ja rahe hain…Kehte hain jab kisi ki barabri na ho paaye to usko badnaam karna shuru kar do.”

