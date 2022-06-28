Social media influencer Anjali Arora rose to fame with her TikTok and Instagram videos. Her popularity was boosted further when she appeared on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Her alleged romance with Munawar Faruqui was one of the highlights of the show.

Apart from this, Anjali was one of the strongest contenders on the show as she formed strong bonds with some of her co-contestants. She often locked horns with Payal Rohatgi who mocked her for her popularity on social media.

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Anjali Arora opens up about how her stint in Lock Upp changed her life. The young social media influencer said that her relatives would taunt her parents and say that she was bringing down the family’s reputation by dancing in such videos.

“It was a tough journey for me from TikTok to Lock Upp. When I used to make videos on TikTok, a few relatives would tell my parents, ‘yeh videos mein dance kar ke naak kata rahi hai (she is demeaning us by dancing in the videos)’, but my parents were always supportive. They ignored it all. Now those relatives want selfies with me. My parents are very proud, and I feel blessed,” Anjali said.

When asked about Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora said that she tried contacting him after the show ended but was all in vain. “I thought, was pure friendship. But abhi usko kya ho gaya hai, pata nahi (I do not know what has happened to him). I tried contacting him after the show a few times, but all in vain. He is probably busy somewhere,” she said.

