Comedian Zakir Khan rose to popularity in 2012 by winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand Up Comedian competition. He was also a part of a new comedy show, On Air With AIB. Often he goes on a comedy tour and now he is in Singapore.

The comedian recently took to his Instagram stories and shared an emotional note. In his note, he recalled his humble beginning and how he only heard of Singapore for the first time in Govinda‘s film Banarsi Babu. Scroll down to know more.

Zakir Khan wrote, “Singapore ka naam maine Govinda ki film “Banarsi Babu” me suna tha. Aaj Yahan show ho raha h. 1500+ logon k liye. Aapko Zakir Khan k liye normal lagta hoga shayad, par woh Indore me cycle me school jaata ladka thoda beech-beech me hairaan hota rehta hain. Suno tum apne bare me, hamesha bada sochna, kyunki bada hote dekha hai.”

Take a look at it below:

Previously, Zakir Khan appeared in a special episode of the TV show ‘Goodnight India’, wherein he put up an act in collaboration with show host Amit Tandon. The show marked their union after 10 years in the comedy industry.

As reported by news agency IANS, Amit Tandon said, “Zakir is the best storyteller in the country and way ahead of everyone. I still remember watching him for the first time on stage and his hold on language and narration was captivating from day one. He is an immensely talented and loved stand-up comedian of our country and I feel proud of what he has achieved today.”

Recalling the earlier days, he said, “I still remember giving him his first-ever pay-cheque for live comedy and telling him that his material and content had massive potential. Today, we are all set to collaborate once again for he is going to present a special act in one of the upcoming episodes of Goodnight with me.”

So what do you think about Zakir Khan’s emotional note on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

